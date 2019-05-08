Transcript for 2 United pilots accused of being over alcohol limit before flight

Next tonight here, two united airlines pilots have been arrest, accused of being too drunk to fly. The flight has been canceled. ABC's David Kerley covers aviation. Reporter: Two united pilots are, tonight, preparing to appear in a scotish court, accused of being over the alcohol limit for aviators. Age 61 and 45, the two men were arrested before boarding the Saturday 9:00 A.M. Flight from Glasgow to Newark. The flight was canceled. United says it is cooperating with authorities and that it has a "Strict, no tolerance policy for alcohol." It was nearly three years ago to the day that two other united pilots, scheduled to fly that same route, were arrested for being over the alcohol limit, as well. One sentenced to 15 months in jail, the other to ten months. Tomorrow morning, in this most recent case, the two united pilots are expected to be in court, where the charges will be read out. As of the last word, both pilots were still in jail. David? David, thank you.

