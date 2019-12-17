University suspends fraternity after brawl leaves student injured

Nikolas Panagiotopoulos is suing Texas State University’s Pi Kappa Phi chapter, alleging he was left unconscious and suffered spine and traumatic brain injuries after the attack.
1:39 | 12/17/19

