Unsealed court filings link big names to Jeffrey Epstein scandal

More
In documents related to a defamation case against an Epstein associate, Virginia Roberts Giuffre said she became an underage teen "sex slave" for Epstein.
2:32 | 08/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Unsealed court filings link big names to Jeffrey Epstein scandal

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:32","description":"In documents related to a defamation case against an Epstein associate, Virginia Roberts Giuffre said she became an underage teen \"sex slave\" for Epstein.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64890340","title":"Unsealed court filings link big names to Jeffrey Epstein scandal","url":"/WNT/video/unsealed-court-filings-link-big-names-jeffrey-epstein-64890340"}