-
Now Playing: UPS driver takes the cutest selfies with all the dogs on his Friday delivery routes
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day deals go live today
-
Now Playing: Advice on how to navigate sensitive political discussions with friends and family
-
Now Playing: Tips on how to make stupendous treats and sweets for your Halloween celebration
-
Now Playing: Great tips on simple last-minute Halloween costumes
-
Now Playing: Festive Halloween decor from around the country
-
Now Playing: Great deals on makeup, scented candles and luxury bathing supplies
-
Now Playing: 7-year-old OSU fan gets Zoom call surprise
-
Now Playing: How to safely celebrate Halloween
-
Now Playing: Making haunted houses safe during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Family’s skeleton front yard displays are a Halloween treat
-
Now Playing: Boo are you wearing in 2020?
-
Now Playing: Twins win Halloween with Trump and Biden costumes
-
Now Playing: Less than 1% of pilots are Black women, ‘Sisters of the Skies’ hopes to change that
-
Now Playing: Jo Saltz of Delish shares how to make Jack O’Lantern bowls and Ghost S’mores Dip
-
Now Playing: Adorable Instagram pups get into the Halloween spirit
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old diagnosed with rare disease surprised by Kelsea Ballerini
-
Now Playing: Creative ways parents are keeping the spirit of Halloween alive this year
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ celebrates Halloween with surprises