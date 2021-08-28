Transcript for Urgent evacuations underway in Louisiana

we begin here at home with the urgent evacuations in Louisiana. Hurricane Ida expected to come ashore tomorrow 16 years to the day after hurricane Katrina. Millions in the danger zone. Crowds packing the New Orleans airport, and massive traffic jams on the roads. People heeding warnings to get to higher ground. These live images from the lake pontchartrain area. Residents boarding up. Forecasters saying the region could get up to 20 inches of rain. Ida gaining strength in the warm waters of Mexico, expecting the make landfall as a category 4 tomorrow, bringing a dangerous storm surge, flooding rain, and powerful winds. Rob Marciano timing it out in just a moment, but first Victor Oquendo leads us off from Louisiana. Reporter: Tonight, Ida rapidly intensifying and closing in on the Louisiana coast. More than 6 million Americans now under a hurricane warning. Ida already lashing parts of Cuba with high winds and heavy rain. New Orleans' mayor warning residents -- Prepare yourselves. If you're going to leave, you need to do that now. Reporter: Many heeding that advice. Large crowds at the airport. Traffic jams across the storm zone as families evacuate. Our Trevor Ault is on interstate 10 near the texas/louisiana border. We're just crossing the line into Louisiana and look at all the traffic headed out of the state. We are 240 miles west of New Orleans. All of these people trying to evacuate io Texas. Reporter: Back in new Orleans, we met izzy Ezzo boarding up his business. Telling me he's worried about flooding. We're just hoping that when Monday morning comes, we're not calling insurance. Reporter: Hospitals here sheltering in place. Ochsner health stocking-up with at least ten days of supplies, including fuel for generators. With having so many covid patients, with having our hospitals full, it's going to be a real rough weekend. And hopefully, it's not as bad as we're anticipating. But once again, we've got to be prepared for the worst. Reporter: Ida set to make landfall 16 years to the day after hurricane Katrina. Covered in mud. Covered in mud. Two feet of sludge from lake pontchartrain and mold everywhere. Reporter: Cheryl gross lost her home to Katrina, now planning on riding out Ida in the home she built. There'll be damage. But I don't think it will be -- I hope not as devastating. So many hoping for a different outcome this time - around. Victor Oquendo joins us not from the 17th street canal on the edge of New Orleans there that breached during hurricane Katrina. What are officials saying about the threat from Ida now? Reporter: New Orleans upgraded its flood protection system after Katrina, including the 17th street canal. Governor John Bel Edwards saying this is not the same state it was 16 years ago, but it is going to be tested. It sure will. Let's get to rob Marciano. Rob, when do we expect the gulf coast will start to feel the impact? Reporter: This is moving quickly at 16 miles an hour. Tropical winds in New Orleans likely before sun-up, and it's intensifying now. You see it on the satellite picture. You see that eye is developing. That's frightening for all of us, and it's moving towards the northwest. The forecast track has not changed very much at all. There's high confidence this will land as a category 4 storm tomorrow afternoon, and still a hurricane early Monday morning as it cruises through baton Rouge. We're going to see a tremendous amount of storm surge. Outside the levee system it's going to be an inundation, 10 to 15 feet. But the winds with this will be destructive. Look at some of the estimates. Over 120 in grand isle. Homer, I'm afraid for you. New Orleans, you're going to be in the eye wall as well. This will be like a big tornado coming through this area, and Baton Rouge will get slammed, too. Big time heat content in the ocean, gulf of Mexico. Climate change playing a part in the strength of this storm. We'll all be following it very closely. Rob, thanks to you tonight.

