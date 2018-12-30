Transcript for Urgent manhunt for the gunman wanted in killing of a 7-year-old girl in Houston

Next tonight, to a disturbing story out of Houston. The urgent manhunt for a gunman who is wanted for killing a 7-year-old girl. Police say she was riding in her mother's car when the shooter opened fire from his own vehicle. Police appealing to the gunman to surrender, vowing, we will find you. Here's ABC's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, police near Houston searching for the driver of the truck seen in this surveillance photo, they say opened fire into a family's car, killing this 7-year-old girl. He took away an innocent child. She did not deserve this at all. Reporter: Laporsha Washington says she was driving to a grocery store with her four daughters Sunday morning, when out of nowhere, that truck pulled up next to them. I heard shots start firing and they came through my window, broke my glass, hit me in my arm. And the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us. Reporter: Her children horrified, realizing a bullet hit their sister, Jazmine Barnes. She said, "Mama, Jazmine's not moving. She's not talking." I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head. Reporter: Investigators now looking for this red or maroon four-door pickup, and the driver they describe as white, in his 40s, with a beard. They say he was wearing a red hoodie. We want to seek justice for Jazmine and get this killer off the streets. Reporter: Jazmine's mother says they had no interaction with the driver before the shooting. The motive, still under investigation. Tom? An incredibly sad story all around.

