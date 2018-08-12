Urgent manhunt for an inmate on the run in Mississippi

More
Plus, South Oklahoma City car chase ends when suspect's car spins into the air and crashes; Two thieves steal donations from a Salvation Army red kettle; Military father returns to surprise his son
1:19 | 12/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Urgent manhunt for an inmate on the run in Mississippi

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59703233,"title":"Urgent manhunt for an inmate on the run in Mississippi","duration":"1:19","description":"Plus, South Oklahoma City car chase ends when suspect's car spins into the air and crashes; Two thieves steal donations from a Salvation Army red kettle; Military father returns to surprise his son","url":"/WNT/video/urgent-manhunt-inmate-run-mississippi-59703233","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.