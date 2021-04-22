Transcript for Urgent search continues for missing submarine

Tonight, the U.S. Says it is standing by if asked for help in the search for that missing Indonesian submarine. 53 sailors onboard. Authorities now believe there's less than 24 hours left of oxygen on that submarine. Here's our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a submarine rescue ship departing a Malaysian naval base to join the desperate search for the lost Indonesian submarine. But with only hours of oxygen left on the sub, it is a race against the clock to find the vessel and the 53 sailors who are onboard. The last contact with the sub was in the waters off of the resort island of Bali, more than 36 hours ago, after the vessel requested permission for a deeper dive to fire torpedoes for training. The submarine then went silent. A search was quickly launched, but thus far, the only possible sign of the submarine -- a wide slick of oil near where it started to descend. The waters there are more than 2,000 feet deep. The submarine's crush depth is around 800 feet, meaning it may have imploded. Submarine accidents are rare and so is survival, but even with less than 24 hours before oxygen runs out, rescuers are hoping for a miracle. David? All right, our chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz, thank you.

