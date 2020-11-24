Urgent search for crew of Massachusetts fishing boat

The Coast Guard said it is searching for four crew members from a fishing boat that sank 20 miles off the state’s coast.
0:16 | 11/24/20

Urgent search for crew of Massachusetts fishing boat

