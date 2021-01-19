-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Washington on high alert before inauguration
-
Now Playing: Vaccine rollout delay
-
Now Playing: Who gets a helping hand from PPP loan program?
-
Now Playing: Yemen on the brink of starvation
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: The 1st dose of the COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Reach your 2021 wellness goals with these incredible deals
-
Now Playing: Will companies offer employees the COVID-19 vaccine?
-
Now Playing: How to lower your COVID-19 risk at home
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Honoring life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
-
Now Playing: New coronavirus cases on decline as US death toll nears 400,000
-
Now Playing: Jailed American teen who violated COVID-19 rules in Caribbean returns home
-
Now Playing: How telemedicine is helping moms navigate stress
-
Now Playing: US coronavirus death toll nears 400,000
-
Now Playing: What your family needs to know about low COVID-19 vaccine stockpiles
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 vaccination sites struggle to meet rising demand for doses
-
Now Playing: ‘Miracle’ baby survives COVID-19 and liver transplant before first birthday
-
Now Playing: Chaos and confusion surrounds COVID-19 vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: Biden prepares for historic inauguration amid growing pandemic, protests