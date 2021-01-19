US accounts for nearly 20% of all COVID-19 deaths worldwide

More
Just over a month after exceeding 300,000 confirmed deaths, the country is on track to hit 400,000 deaths in less than a year, according to Johns Hopkins University.
2:21 | 01/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US accounts for nearly 20% of all COVID-19 deaths worldwide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:21","description":"Just over a month after exceeding 300,000 confirmed deaths, the country is on track to hit 400,000 deaths in less than a year, according to Johns Hopkins University.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75330705","title":"US accounts for nearly 20% of all COVID-19 deaths worldwide","url":"/WNT/video/us-accounts-20-covid-19-deaths-worldwide-75330705"}