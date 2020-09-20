Transcript for US approaching 200,000 deaths from COVID-19

justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her own words. We turn to the coronavirus, nearing a heartbreaking milestone. On the brink of 200,000 American lives lost. Grandparents, mothers, fathers, sons, and daughters. The bell at the national cathedral ringing 200 times today, one for every 1,000 lives lost. Here's Trevor Ault. Reporter: Tonight, the U.S. On the brink of surpassing that staggering milestone, 200,000 Americans killed by covid-19. My heart breaks for everyone who has lost someone to covid and for the losses that are coming, because each time it is, it is tragic. Reporter: The death toll nearly doubling in just 116 days. And almost seven months into the pandemic, the infection rate remains at nearly 5%, with hospitalizations rising in 16 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Health experts very concerned heading into the fall. We don't have a clear cut treatment for this virus. And we don't know if we're going to get a vaccine. Reporter: And tonight, more clusters popping up around the country. The virus infecting ten members of the Smith family east of Los Angeles after an outdoor barbecue. Wearing a mask isn't a joke. People say, I'm not gonna wear my mask, it's just okay, I'm not gonna get covid. It's not a joke. You can die from this. People are dying from it. Reporter: Among those lost, beloved family members and pillars of their communities, each a unique tragedy. Wayne Reese, the legendary New Orleans high school football coach of 40 years. Sundee Rutter, a breast cancer survivor and mother of six, her children saying good-bye over handheld radio. Betty and Curtis Tarpley, married 53 years in Texas, dying next to each other just an hour apart. And 28-year-old Houston doctor Adeline Fagan. She died while she was doing something that she truly enjoyed doing. Reporter: One of at least 900 frontline health care workers killed in the pandemic. She tested positive while treating patients, later dying in her parents' arms. When you're a frontline worker, there is obviously an inherent danger but it was never something that Adeline shied away from. Reporter: Colleges and schools becoming the new epicenters of the outbreak. A Massachusetts student testing positive, but their parents sending them to school anyway. I was really mad. I just think it's very selfish and irresponsible. Reporter: 30 students there now in quarantine. And Missouri's bikefest, rumbling on this weekend with no mask or helmet requirements. 100,000 bikers expected to converge from around the country. It's almost an explosive petri dish to me. Reporter: But tonight, the nation reflecting. The national cathedral tolling the bell 200 times. One for every 1,000 American lives taken. Such a painful year in the U.S. And around the world. Trevor joins us now from new York City. And there's new concerns about a possible second wave hitting Europe, and the uk may be on the brink of another lockdown? Reporter: Prime minister Boris Johnson says he doesn't want another lockdown. But officials will meet to discuss potentially major restrictions. Already in the uk, if you violate self-quarantine, you can be fined about $13,000. Trevor, thank you.

