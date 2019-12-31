Gurbaz Singh, 16, slipped on ice near the top of Oregon’s Mt. Hood and plummeted 500-feet from the area known as “the pearly gates” to the “devil’s kitchen” below.

Man details bear encounter on hood of car

Karo Orudzhyan was visiting Sequoia National Park earlier this month when a bear jumped on the hood of his car and came face-to-face through the window with him and his dog.