Transcript for US children, ages 6 and 7, stranded on Canadian mountain overnight

To the index of other news tonight induced to American children stranded on a mountain overnight a brother and sister hiking when their father and British Columbia. All three falling down a steep cliff the father climbing out for help believing was too dangerous for children to make the climb telling the kids he beat back. Rescuers found the children in the morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.