US children, ages 6 and 7, stranded on Canadian mountain overnight

The girl and boy had been hiking with their father in British Columbia when the trio fell down a cliff, and their father went to find help.
0:17 | 05/21/19

Transcript for US children, ages 6 and 7, stranded on Canadian mountain overnight
To the index of other news tonight induced to American children stranded on a mountain overnight a brother and sister hiking when their father and British Columbia. All three falling down a steep cliff the father climbing out for help believing was too dangerous for children to make the climb telling the kids he beat back. Rescuers found the children in the morning.

