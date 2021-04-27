US companies pulling out of Russia

As powerful U.S. companies such as Coca-Cola and McDonald's announce their suspension of business in Russia, "World News Tonight" takes a look back at McDonald's first opening in Russia 32 years ago.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live