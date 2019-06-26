-
Now Playing: Pelosi says new bill is 'for the children' at border detention centers
-
Now Playing: Children moved from border detention facility amid reports of shocking conditions
-
Now Playing: US Customs and Border Protection head announces resignation
-
Now Playing: Authorities investigating the fatal shooting of US doctor in Belize
-
Now Playing: Trump: Any attack by Iran on US will be met with 'overwhelming force'
-
Now Playing: Humanitarian crisis at the border escalates amid 'appalling' detention conditions
-
Now Playing: Children at the border being held in 'appalling' conditions
-
Now Playing: Michael Jackson tribute, rocket launch: The World in Photos
-
Now Playing: Iran slams new U.S. sanctions, says road to diplomacy closed
-
Now Playing: 'Call Me They' founder talks working to make non-binary, trans stories visible
-
Now Playing: Wakeboarder masterfully weaves through Bangkok waterways
-
Now Playing: Endangered black rhinos relocated to Rwanda
-
Now Playing: Duchess Kate's brother describes 'crippling' depression
-
Now Playing: Across the Pond: American sentenced to 12 years in Vietnam
-
Now Playing: Woman left on plane describes the 'nightmare'
-
Now Playing: US women squeak out win over Spain
-
Now Playing: Tour bus full of cruise ship passengers flips over
-
Now Playing: Iran calls US sanctions 'outrageous and idiotic'
-
Now Playing: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup
-
Now Playing: World War II veteran reunites with French love 75 years after meeting