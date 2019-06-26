US Customs and Border Protection head announces resignation

More
John Sanders' ouster "had nothing to do" with revelations that Border Patrol housed migrant children in horrible conditions, sources told ABC News.
3:02 | 06/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Customs and Border Protection head announces resignation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:02","description":"John Sanders' ouster \"had nothing to do\" with revelations that Border Patrol housed migrant children in horrible conditions, sources told ABC News.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63943345","title":"US Customs and Border Protection head announces resignation","url":"/WNT/video/us-customs-border-protection-head-announces-resignation-63943345"}