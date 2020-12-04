Now Playing: San Francisco lab expects to start antibody testing for COVID-19

Now Playing: US intelligence agencies warned of virus in November

Now Playing: California experiences logjam of coronavirus test results

Now Playing: US Treasury Department begins sending stimulus checks: Source

Now Playing: Rider pulled off bus in Philadelphia for allegedly not wearing a mask

Now Playing: Michael, Sara and Keke talk to surprise guest Teri Hatcher

Now Playing: Special guest Pastor Joel Osteen

Now Playing: Federal government to launch relief package

Now Playing: New scams and cases of fraud as criminals take advantage of COVID-19 outbreak

Now Playing: How medical workers are keeping COVID-19 patients connected to their families

Now Playing: COVID-19 cases surge in minority communities as officials ramp up testing

Now Playing: What are the risks people need to be prepared for when the economy reopens?

Now Playing: Number of ICU patients in New York falls for 1st time since the pandemic

Now Playing: Happy National Pet Day from our extended family to yours

Now Playing: Quarantining in style: Instagram page showcases work-from-home outfits

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 10, 2020

Now Playing: Living life as normal in Utah

Now Playing: In Memoriam: Some of those lost to COVID-19 this week