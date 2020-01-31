Transcript for US declares coronavirus a public health emergency

The other news this Friday night, the U.S. Declaring a public health emergency amid this outbreak of the coronavirus across globe. We have witnessed the largest spike yet of deaths in a 24-hour period since the outbreak began. New restrictions in the U.S. Foreign nationals who pose a risk of spreading the virus will be barred from the country. Planes from China will only be allowed at seven airports in the U.S. Americans quarantined have been told they must remain there two weeks. We just learned tonight a seventh case confirmed in the U.S. Hero's Adrian Adrienne Bankert. Reporter: Tonight, in a rare move, the U.S. Declaring coronavirus a public health emergency. President trump barring foreign nationals who pose a transmission risk from entering the country. In effect a temporary ban on many Chinese travellers, the world's most populous country. Planes from China will only be allowed to land at seven U.S. Airports starting Sunday. Americans returning from the hot zone could be subject to 14 days of quarantine. Already in isolation, 195 Americans who chartered from the epicenter of the outbreak. What was once a three day voluntary isolation, now extended tee mandatory two weeks at an air base in Riverside, California. The first time in fifty years 2 CDC has had to issue such an order. We were all wearing masks. We were all taking major precautions to not touch or a big hand or take the mask off our faces because, again, we weren't in the clear. Reporter: Today officials said no one was presenting any symptoms, but the virus has a two week incubation period. Officials are exercising caution. We are relieved to hearhi we don't want to put anybody at risk back home, and if this is the best way to do that, then we're okay with it. Reporter: Patrick and ping Stockstill and their two young children, the eldest just 3 years old, are all stuck on the base after visiting relatives in China. Hi mixed feels leaving my family behind. I didn't have a choice. I felt so bad that they're still stuck in China, and I had to go. Reporter: Hundreds of Americans remain stranded in Wuhan waiting for the government to send in another charter. I feel a little bit trapped in Wuhan. It's an interesting feeling. Um, you're trapped, you're isolated. Reporter: Tonight three major U.S. Airlines and dozens of international carriers are suspending flights to China. This after the state department issued a do-not-travel advisory warning against traveling to the country. Cases in China spiking with the largest jump in fatalities in 24 hour period. 213 deaths since the outbreak began. Roughly 9,700 cases confirmed. Wuhan remains on lockdown, the

