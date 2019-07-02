Transcript for US Democrats call for probe into Virginia sexual-assault allegation

We're going to turn next to the political crisis in Virginia, and in an unbelievable turn, growing yet again tonight. First, it was the governor under pressure to resign for that racist image in his medical school yearbook, then the lieutenant governor, who would serve next, he's facing that allegation of sexual assault, followed by the state attorney general, revealing he wore blackface once in college. All three Democrats. And now, tonight, another top lawmaker, a Republican, facing questions about his past. ABC's chief national affairs correspondent Tom llamas from Richmond, the STE capital. Reporter: Tonight in Virginia, governor Ralph Northam has all but vanished. No word from him at all in a nearly a W an avalanche of headlines telling the tale, "State of turmoil," "Political crisis escalates," "What next?" Lieutenant governor, how are you doing? Tom llamas from ABC news. Virginia's second highest ranking elected official, lieutenant governor Justin Fairfax, now fending off an allegation of sexual assault. Dr. Vanessa Tyson alleging he forced her to perform oral sex in a hotel room at the 2004 democratic national convention. Fairfax says their encounter was consensual. Do you remember Dr. Tyson ever crying? Good to see you, man. Orter: Do you remember Dr. Tyson ever crying? Good to see you guys. We're heading to session. Reporter: Now, some national Democrats, even though running for president, calling for an investigation. The letter written by the woman reads as a credible account. Reporter: The state's third-highest ranking official, attorney general mark herring, another Democrat, also engulfed in scandal after admitting he, too, wore blackface once in the 1980s. And now, a fourth top official coming under fire, as well. This time, a Republican. The Virginia pilot newspaper reporting that senate majority leader Thomas Norman was managing editor of the 1968 yearbook of the Virginia military institute, which featured several students in blackface and contained racial slurs. Senator, do you regret what's in the yearbook? Do you regret it? Do you apologize at all? I'm here to talk about the budget. Reporter: The senator later saying he was not in any of those photos and he advocated for racial integration while at vmi. Is there anything we can all learn from what's happened here in Virginia the last few days? Well, I don't know about anything that we all can learn, but I will say that probably in the news media, you're smarter when you look in the rearview mirror. Tom llamas with us tonight from the state capital in Richmond, Virginia. And Tom, word tonight that the governor, governor Northam, has reached out to the lieutena governor? Reporter: That's right, David. After days of no communication, the governor and the lieutenant governor spoke this morning. We understand that conversation with cordial. Both men wished each other well. And at one point, they both said they were praying for each other. David? Tom llamas again tonight. Thank you, Tom.

