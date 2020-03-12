US Department of Transportation revises rule on emotional support animals on flights

More
Airlines are no longer required to treat emotional support pets as service animals, which are now defined as dogs “individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a d
0:14 | 12/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Department of Transportation revises rule on emotional support animals on flights

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:14","description":"Airlines are no longer required to treat emotional support pets as service animals, which are now defined as dogs “individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a d","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74512840","title":"US Department of Transportation revises rule on emotional support animals on flights","url":"/WNT/video/us-department-transportation-revises-rule-emotional-support-animals-74512840"}