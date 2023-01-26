US economy grew at the end of 2022

The GDP grew 2.9% during the last three months of 2022, showing the economy is still growing despite high inflation and rising interest rates.

January 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live