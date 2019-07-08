Transcript for US on edge after double massacres in El Paso and Dayton

Now, to a nation very much on edge. Fearing another possible mass shooting. The headquarters of "Usa today," take a look at that, evacuated over reports of someone with a weapon, possibly inside the building. And a scary moment right here in a motorcycle backfiring, causing panic in times square. Here's ABC's chief justice correspondent Pierre Thomas. Reporter: Today, people scrambling as the headquarters of "Usa today" is evacuated, after reports of a man with a gun. Police searching the massive Gannett building floor by floor, in Mclean, Virginia, later determining it was a false Prayers have been answered. Everybody is safe. Reporter: Overnight in times square, hundreds of panicked tourists and customers, after hearing what sounds like gunfire. Certain they are under attack by an active shooter, they hide in restaurants and stores. It was pretty much a stampede of people just sprinting as fast as they could. Reporter: Another false alarm. Turns out that jarring sound was a motorcycle backfires. And Tuesday, people literally running for their lives at a Utah shopping center, fearful a gunman is coming for them after a sound eerily like that of shot fired pierces the afternoon. Within 30 seconds, it was evacuated. Reporter: The scene is cleared after authorities find a sign had crashed to the ground making that troubling noise. And Pierre Thomas joins us now live. Thankfully, Pierre, authorities found all those were false but those incidents examples of so many Americans on edge after those mass shootings. What are police telling you tonight? Reporter: Tom, police are saying everyone did what they're supposed to do. Take a potential threat seriously at places we once thought safe, from elementary schools to shopping centers and uses of worship. Tom? Pierre, thank you. We turn now to president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.