US faces COVID-19 summer surge due to delta variant

Nearly 80% of U.S. counties report “high” or “substantial” transmission of COVID-19 and Louisiana has the highest case rate with more than 600 new cases per 100,000 residents.
5:05 | 08/03/21

Video Transcript
