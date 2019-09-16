US-Iran tensions escalate after a drone attack in Saudi Arabia

More
The drone strike targeted the world’s largest oil processing facility, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility.
2:49 | 09/16/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US-Iran tensions escalate after a drone attack in Saudi Arabia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:49","description":"The drone strike targeted the world’s largest oil processing facility, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65629637","title":"US-Iran tensions escalate after a drone attack in Saudi Arabia","url":"/WNT/video/us-iran-tensions-escalate-drone-attack-saudi-arabia-65629637"}