US marks 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's assassination

More
A memorial service will be held in his honor at Arlington National Cemetery.
0:18 | 06/05/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for US marks 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's assassination

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55674923,"title":"US marks 50th anniversary of Robert F. Kennedy's assassination","duration":"0:18","description":"A memorial service will be held in his honor at Arlington National Cemetery.","url":"/WNT/video/us-marks-50th-anniversary-robert-kennedys-assassination-55674923","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.