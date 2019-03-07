US to meet the Netherlands in women's World Cup final

Superstar Megan Rapinoe, who did not play in the winning game against England, said her hamstring is feeling good and that she expects to be on the field.
0:20 | 07/03/19

US to meet the Netherlands in women's World Cup final

