US officials confirm beginning of Afghanistan troop withdrawal

American troops have begun withdrawing from Afghanistan. Acting U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ross Wilson told ABC News the Taliban may be preparing to attack troops as they leave the country.
1:37 | 04/29/21

