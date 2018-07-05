The US paint company behind Fenway Park's 'Green Monster'

More
Benjamin Moore paint is used all over Boston's field, including on the famous scoreboard.
3:18 | 05/07/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The US paint company behind Fenway Park's 'Green Monster'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54998341,"title":"The US paint company behind Fenway Park's 'Green Monster'","duration":"3:18","description":"Benjamin Moore paint is used all over Boston's field, including on the famous scoreboard. ","url":"/WNT/video/us-paint-company-fenway-parks-green-monster-54998341","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.