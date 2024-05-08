US paused bomb shipment to Israel

President Biden issued a new warning, saying "we're not going to supply the weapons" if Israel launches a full-scale assault on Rafah in southern Gaza, after the U.S. paused a bomb shipment.

May 8, 2024

