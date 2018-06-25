Former US presidents get together for a sock-sational photo

Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush were photographed at the Bush home in Maine.
0:10 | 06/25/18

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former US presidents get together for a sock-sational photo
And this image tonight former presidents George H. W. Bush and his pal former President Bill Clinton in Kennebunkport. President Bush tweeting luckily I had a freshly laundered pair of Bill Clinton Sox tradition. Continues.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":56155247,"title":"Former US presidents get together for a sock-sational photo","duration":"0:10","description":"Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush were photographed at the Bush home in Maine.","url":"/WNT/video/us-presidents-sock-sational-photo-56155247","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
