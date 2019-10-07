Transcript for US releases images of migrant children inside Texas holding facility

Next tonight, the crisis at the border. The trump administration giving a look inside a holding center today for migrant children. Cameras were invited into the newest center in Texas, where 225 teens are waiting to be placed with sponsors. It all comes after those images last week and descriptions of the squalor inside other facilities. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: These are the images the government now wants you to see. Migrant children, hands on hearts, reciting the pledge of allegiance, though at some point, they may be deported. The A.P. Allowed into a youth holding facility in Texas, where unaccompanied minors sleep on bunk beds. Weave. Eat catered food and play soccer on grass fields. The reason why we stood this up is, again, not to allow children to stay in border patrol stations any longer than they need to. Reporter: Those border patrol stations are migrants' first stop once apprehended. Described as a ticking time bomb in an internal government report that showed dangerous overcrowding. Men cheek to jowl in chain link pens. Familied stuffed dozens to a cell with a single bathroom. Faces pressed against the glass. And today, this woman testifying before congress. She says her daughter, Marie, died from a viral infection after their detention. "It is painful for me end" she says, "To relive this experience and remember that suffering. But I am here because the world should know what is happening to so many children until I.C.E. Detention." She's suing the government for wrongful death. David, for other six months, we're been asking homeland security to allow our cameras into those border patrol stations where some of the worst overcrowding has taken place. Every request has been denied. David? All right, Matt. You'll stay on it. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.