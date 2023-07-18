US soldier detained in North Korea

Officials said the soldier was scheduled to fly back to the U.S. from South Korea to face disciplinary action when he allegedly slipped away and crossed the North Korean border.

July 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live