Transcript for US State Department confirms an American delegation is in North Korea

And president trs attention divided between the russianvestigation and salvaging the summit with Jong-un. Today, the state department confirmi an American delegation is now in north Korea. The use meeting between north and soutkorea this meeting renewing optimism about talks in Singapore. Re's Bob woodruff. Reporter: Another surprise G. This time, a delation of U.S. Officials met with their north Korean counterparts in North Korea, president tweetingi truly believe north Korea brilliant potential, and Willa great con nation one day. Kim Jong-un agrees with N this. It will happen. This CING less 24 hours after the leaders of nor South Korea changed handshak and even hugs. At the white house this weekend -- We're loo at June 12th in Singapore. That hasn'anged. Repr: A remarkable turn ofnts after North Korea last week threatened a nuclear to clear showdown. The presidenen cancelling the summit. But North Korea making goodwill gestures. Tting off a series of explosions they say Destro their nucleaing facility, and releasing three U.S. Citizens they jailed. But today Florida senator Marco Rubio expressing skepticism. It's a show. I remaonvinced THA does not want to denuclearize, in fact, he will not denuclearize. Reporter: Denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the president'primary goal I summit takes place. Now, the big question, what is Kim Jong-un's ulte goal? Is it relirom crushing economic sanctions, survival O his regime maybe both. Those takes meetin happening now may shed some light. Tom? Bob, thanu. Now to headline at the

