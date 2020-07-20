-
Now Playing: 'John Lewis symbolizes what's possible in America': Byron Pitts
-
Now Playing: Gov. Hutchinson on masks: 'Example needs to be set by our national leadership'
-
Now Playing: Mystery conditions affect some coronavirus survivors months after diagnosis
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases cross 14 million worldwide
-
Now Playing: Former CDC director on nation's approach to fighting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: Locked down Down Under
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases surge in Texas
-
Now Playing: Double amputee, 5, raises over $1 million
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces her cancer has returned
-
Now Playing: 90-year-old says final goodbyes to wife as COVID-19 deaths increase in 26 states
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: July 17, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Tourism industry hit hard in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Rising cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 survivor shares incredible journey of recovery
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Keeping faith alive during this time of uncertainty
-
Now Playing: Record number of new coronavirus infections