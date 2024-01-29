US troops possibly mistook enemy drone that attacked base for their own: US officials

American personnel possibly mistook the enemy drone for one of their own returning from a surveillance mission, two U.S. officials confirmed.

January 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live