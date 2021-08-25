Transcript for US veterans group helps Afghans escape

We have been reporting here on the tens of thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who helped the U.S. Over this 20-year war and one interpreter in particular named Abdul who Martha met in Afghanistan in June. He's been in touch with her all along. The Taliban showing up at his family's door. Tonight here, Martha with an extraordinary update. Reporter: This is Abdul. For 18 months, he was an interpreter, worker alongside American Marines in the most dangerous part of Afghanistan, helmand province. When we met him in June, he already knew he was a marked man. I know that I will be killed by the Taliban. Reporter: When the Taliban seized kabul, Abdul, his wife and three daughters went into hiding. Moving from house to house, the Taliban right behind them. ABC's Stephanie Ramos taking his case to president Biden. Martha Raddatz interviewed Abdul, an interpreter who was on the front lines with U.S. Forces in Afghanistan. Overnight, we received a photo of Taliban militants coming to the door of his home literally hunting him down. Thankfully he was able to escape, but he is obviously still in mortal danger. What would be your message to Abdul, his wife and his three young daughters? We want you to be able to get to the airport, contact us, we'll see whatever we can do to get you there. Reporter: On that same day, we got a message from Abdul, saying he did his job with "Honesty and pride," but that Americans had "Left us to people who are not human and will cut off our heads in front of our families." For days, ABC news and others in and out of government worked tirelessly to help and now, there is good news to report. Abdul and his family have all left Afghanistan, safe. And look at the faces of his children, the smiles there. Let's bring back in Martha we've been talking about Abdul for days, you've been texting me updates and photos. I know you kept this a secret for his own safety, his family's safety. But we know this is just one Afghan interpreter and his family. Tens of thousands remain and you've learned tonight that they're getting help not just from the American government, but from veterans all over this country who served alongside them in Afghanistan, now working around the clock to try to get them out. Reporter: Well, David, they really are. There are vast networks of veterans, civilians and agency people trying to help the stranded Afghans and they say they will keep at it until they are all out of there. They have really done heroic work, David. And Martha, I know you will take no credit for this, but we appreciate you staying on Abdul's story and you certainly helped along the way. Thank you.

