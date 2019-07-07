Transcript for US women's soccer team bring home record 4th World Cup win

We begin with the historic American victory in France. Team usa completing their world cup victory. Shutting out the Netherlands, 2-0. So many superstars opening the scoring with a penalty kick in the 61st minute. Before a breakaway goal by Lavelle that helped clinch the match. Fans gathering around the world in watch parties. The victory gives team usa back-to-back world cup championships, as players and supporters demand the team receive equal pay. Adrienne Bankert is there. That's it. U.S. Wins their fourth world cup. Reporter: Tonight team usa, champions again, establishing themselves as one of the greatest teams to ever represent our flag. This win did not come easy. The team used to scoring goals early throughout the tournament, going scoreless in the first half. The Netherlands with a mighty defense. We have no quit in us. We're so tight. And we'll do anything to win. Reporter: The match, a knock-down, drag-out fight at times included this scary head-to-head collision with Kelly O'Hara. But soon, the star of the tournament, Megan rapinoe, just back from injury, breaking the stalemate with this penalty kick. U.S. Wins. Milestone moment for rapinoe. Reporter: The goal sending fans back home in America into a frenzy. But it was this stunner from one of our youngest stars, rose Lavelle, that sealed the deal. The biggest goal of rose Lavelle's life. I'm so proud of her. She's a superstar not even in the making. She's a straight up superstar at this point. Reporter: After the game, tears and jubilation. This record fourth world cup championship for team usa. Now the gold standard in women's soccer. Jill Owens becoming only the second person, male or female, to ever coach back to back championship teams. They've put their hearts and soul into this journey and I can't thank them enough. It's been fantastic. Reporter: And for the legions of American fans in the stands, some getting behind the fight to be treated the same as their male counterparts. Equal pay, equal pay. Reporter: Most of the fans we met, they were basking in the historic nature of that win. My heart was pumping all the time. Number one, baby. Adrienne, the celebrations continue for team usa, and a parade announced to celebrate their victory? Reporter: Yes, these matches felt like home games, with tens of thousands of Americans in the stands and on the streets. And they'll get more love, too, with a ticker tape parade in new York on Wednesday. Adrienne, thank you. And much more on team usa later on in the broadcast.

