U.S. women's soccer team celebrated as 'absolute magic'

More
All over the country, fans, young and old and girls and boys, watched as the U.S. team won their second consecutive World Cup.
1:28 | 07/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for U.S. women's soccer team celebrated as 'absolute magic'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"All over the country, fans, young and old and girls and boys, watched as the U.S. team won their second consecutive World Cup.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64204510","title":"U.S. women's soccer team celebrated as 'absolute magic'","url":"/WNT/video/us-womens-soccer-team-celebrated-absolute-magic-64204510"}