-
Now Playing: Team USA are role models and inspire millions of fans
-
Now Playing: US soccer stars speak out ahead of Sunday's World Cup final
-
Now Playing: Honey bee populations are continuing to decline sharply, researchers say
-
Now Playing: Trump: White House will 'no longer deal' with UK ambassador
-
Now Playing: Women's World Cup champions return to the US
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey accuser takes stand, invokes 5th Amendment
-
Now Playing: U.S. women's soccer team celebrated as 'absolute magic'
-
Now Playing: Deputy killed in shootout with suspected car thieves: Police
-
Now Playing: 18-year-old pilot killed when plane crashes on golf course
-
Now Playing: At least 2 Americans gored during annual running of the bulls
-
Now Playing: Coco Gauff loses in straight sets, ending Wimbledon run
-
Now Playing: Flash floods strike Washington, DC, area during busy commute
-
Now Playing: Residents trying to recover after 2 earthquakes strike California
-
Now Playing: Trump calls US a 'world leader' on environmental issues
-
Now Playing: Rainbow flag burned outside bar in NYC
-
Now Playing: Heroic uncle who rushed into burning home to save niece says he'd do it again
-
Now Playing: Kevin Spacey accuser testifies in court
-
Now Playing: Bloodhound helps rescue 12-year-old girl missing in Wyoming desert
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: 'GMA' is taking a road trip to Houston
-
Now Playing: Young teen is on a mission to combat hunger one cupcake at a time