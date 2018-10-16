Now Playing: Anheuser-Busch delivering drinking water to Florida, Georgia

Now Playing: Death toll from Hurricane Michael rises to 26: AP

Now Playing: Flash flooding triggers rescues, evacuations in Texas

Now Playing: Polio-like illness affecting dozens in US: CDC

Now Playing: Search for missing teen after parents found dead in Wisconsin

Now Playing: USA Gymnastics interim president and CEO abruptly resigns

Now Playing: Small plane crashes into ocean just feet away from Florida beach

Now Playing: Why the first 72 hours in a missing persons investigation are the most critical

Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: US Pastor released from detainment in Turkey speaks out

Now Playing: Hurricane Michael death toll climbs to 26 including 16 people in Florida

Now Playing: Parents of 9-year-old Texas girl declared brain dead win reprieve to keep her alive

Now Playing: Mega Millions and Powerball have combined jackpot of more than $1 billion

Now Playing: Florida deputies called on black father who yelled at son during youth soccer game

Now Playing: Deals and Steals has the latest fall fashion finds!

Now Playing: We brought the 'Husband Calling' competition from Iowa to Times Square

Now Playing: What would you sacrifice for a night out?

Now Playing: Is your body language sabotaging your relationship or career?

Now Playing: Dad-shaming throwdown has Chris Evans rushing to James Bond's rescue

Now Playing: Panama City, Florida, residents struggle to recover after Hurricane Michael