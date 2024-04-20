USC redesigns commencement program, canceling all speakers

The University of Southern California announced it redesigned its commencement program and canceled all speakers after earlier canceling the valedictorian's address because of "security concerns."

April 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live