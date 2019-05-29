Users can now tell Alexa to delete the day's recordings: Amazon

More
It was recently reported that Amazon employees could listen to recordings to improve the device's performance.
0:17 | 05/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Users can now tell Alexa to delete the day's recordings: Amazon
Your privacy tonight in title race what Alexa has hurt the company announcing users. Can now give a voice command telling the device to delete recordings Bloomberg recently reported that. Some Amazon employees listen to recordings to improve the devices performance the command. It's a Lex delete everything I said today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"It was recently reported that Amazon employees could listen to recordings to improve the device's performance.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63359378","title":"Users can now tell Alexa to delete the day's recordings: Amazon","url":"/WNT/video/users-now-alexa-delete-days-recordings-amazon-63359378"}