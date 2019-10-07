{"duration":"0:28","description":"Mackenzie Lueck's charred cell phone and human remains were allegedly found in the backyard of the man accused of killing her.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64253981","title":"Utah college student died from blunt force trauma to the head: Authorities","url":"/WNT/video/utah-college-student-died-blunt-force-trauma-head-64253981"}