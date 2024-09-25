Utah woman donates kidney to stranger she met on hiking trail

Krissy Miller ran into Shiller Joseph during a hike on Y Mountain in Provo. Shiller revealed that he suffers from lupus and was awaiting a kidney, prompting Miller to offer him hers.

September 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live