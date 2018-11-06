Vacation cabin explodes, killing family, including 3 children: Police

More
Firefighters rushed to the scene but struggled to put out the fire due to a lack of hydrants.
0:14 | 06/11/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Vacation cabin explodes, killing family, including 3 children: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55817691,"title":"Vacation cabin explodes, killing family, including 3 children: Police","duration":"0:14","description":"Firefighters rushed to the scene but struggled to put out the fire due to a lack of hydrants.","url":"/WNT/video/vacation-cabin-explodes-killing-family-including-children-police-55817691","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.