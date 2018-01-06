Van plunges from fourth floor of parking garage at Miami International Airport

More
An airport spokesperson said the vehicle drove through the wall of the garage and landed on its roof.
0:11 | 06/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Van plunges from fourth floor of parking garage at Miami International Airport

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55597588,"title":"Van plunges from fourth floor of parking garage at Miami International Airport","duration":"0:11","description":"An airport spokesperson said the vehicle drove through the wall of the garage and landed on its roof.","url":"/WNT/video/van-plunges-fourth-floor-parking-garage-miami-international-55597588","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.