Vanna White inks new 'Wheel of Fortune' contract

The longtime co-host has signed a two-year contract extension following Pat Sajak's announcement he’s leaving after the 2023-2024 season and retiring.

September 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live