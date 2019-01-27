Transcript for Venezuela President Maduro accuses US of leading a coup to force him from power

Now to the chaos in Venezuela. President maduro accusing the U.S. Of leading a coup to remove him from power. Meeting with military troops, ejecting an international ultimatum to call for new elections within eight days. The white house backing the opposition leader as interim president, and urging other countries to do the same. Mike Pompeo telling the world, pick a side. Ian Pannell is in the region. Reporter: President maduro refusing to back down. Today, trying to prove his strongman credentials. Running alongside troops, watching them exercise, and testing their loyalty. Yelling, traitors, never. Never, they say. He knows loyalty of the military will decide his fate. As he struggles to maintain control, he's now signaling a potential willingness to negotiate. Backing down from his 72-hour demand that all U.S. Diplomatic personnel leave Venezuela. Now giving them 30 days. U.S. Pressure, unrelenting. Today, John Bolton tweeting, any violence and intimidation against U.S. Diplomatic personnel or Venezuela's democratic leader would be met with a significant response. The young opposition leader, declared president by Venezuela's national assembly. Some call it an attempted coup, but he's backed by several nations, including the U.S. Outside church, now urging the military to also support him. Earlier this week, hundreds of thousands taking to the streets of the capital, demanding change. This nation, once one of Latin America's wealthiest, moving closer to the brink. Already suffering from a humanitarian crisis, thousands fleeing daily. We met this group, tired and tearful. Leaving behind a nation suffering from crippling food and medicine shortages. This week, Mike Pompeo telling the international community -- Now it's time to pick a side. Reporter: No one knows where this will end. He wants the people to come out on to the streets once again, while maduro is investing in the army. He knows this is where his strength lies. Tom? Ian, thank you. And a solemn day around the world. Millions observing international

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.