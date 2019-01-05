Transcript for Venezuelan opposition leader continues daring call to action amid clashes

inside Venezuela, and the major headline now. The U.S. Acknowledging today they have not taken military action off the table. It comes after opposition leader Juan guaido called for a military uprising against president maduro. In fact, he said, in the last 24 hours, that this is the, quote, final phase. Tonight, new clashes in the streets, protesters and security forces facing off. But tonight, it does not appear the military is giving up on maduro. So, what next? ABC's senior foreign correspondent Ian Pannell is in Venezuela tonight. Reporter: Tonight, fresh clashes in the Venezuelan capital. Street to street, between protesters heeding opposition calls demanding freedom and change, and the strongmen Loil to president Nicolas maduro roaming on bikes, firing tear gas into the crowd. Hundreds racing to safety. Tens of thousands of people have come out to the streets today. It's been largely peaceful, but there's also been violence and earlier we heard the sounds of gunshots. Opposition leader Juan guaido, strongly backed by the trump administration, continued his daring call to action. Just yesterday, guaido calling for the military to revolt en masse and join his side. But it appears few have. This military at one point driving over some protesters in the streets. Madu seems still firmly in power today, calling for his supporters to take to the streets, too, dismissing pressure to step down. While on capitol hill, acting secretary of defense Patrick Shanahan canceled a trip to deal with the crisis, giving this stark assessment. When people say that all options are on the table, they literally are. And Ian Pannell reporting in tonight from inside Venezuela. The U.S. Revealing military action has not been ruled out. But as you reported there, with the opposition appearing at least as of not unable to secure the loyalty of the military there, this crisis could be entering what could be a potentially very dangerous phase ahead. Reporter: Yeah, that's right. Despite the threats from U.S. Officials, the promises from the opposition, the violence and the protests, I think it's fair to say that president maduro looks almost as strong today as he did a week ago. And the question tonight is, what do American officials and the man that they support here do next? David? That is the question. Ian Pannell, thank you. And there is news from the

