Veteran receives high school diploma

More
Vince Golembiowski from Clyde, Ohio, enlisted in the Air Force when he was 17 to fight in the Korean War. After 70 years, he finally received his high school diploma.
1:58 | 02/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Veteran receives high school diploma

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:58","description":"Vince Golembiowski from Clyde, Ohio, enlisted in the Air Force when he was 17 to fight in the Korean War. After 70 years, he finally received his high school diploma. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75693741","title":"Veteran receives high school diploma","url":"/WNT/video/veteran-receives-high-school-diploma-75693741"}