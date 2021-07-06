Transcript for Vice President Kamala Harris tackles migration issue

A couple of Harris leaving the administration's efforts in tackling the root causes of migration from Central America. Harris traveling to Guatemala and Mexico her plane had to turn back just after take off due to a technical issue. Vice president signaling all is okay after landing safely ABC's Mary Alice parks is in Guatemala City. Tonight vice president come let harris' trip to Guatemala off to a rocky start. The vice president on her way to Guatemala and Mexico changing playing its. After air force to experience a technical issue this is harris' first foreign trip as vice president president Biden tasking her with helping to solve. The issues driving tens of thousands of people and Central America to desperately fleets the United States. More than 96000. People from Guatemala had been apprehended at the US southern border. 21000. Of them unaccompanied minors more than from any other country in the region. We met Alfredo who told us he was working in Long Island's when he was deported in 2019. That you're determined to go back. Why they immoral workers. Oh there he says if he could he'd go back tomorrow but the journey is difficult. EDA give Saturdays from Honduras a mother of a fourteen and ten year old Montana is about may have. She spent a year and a half apart from her children after they crossed the southern US border while she waited on her asylum case in Mexico. The children living with a Foster Stanley in Ohio. They're Foster mother speaking about CD is heartbreaking choice like any other mom just wants the best for her children. She had to make the hardest decision I don't know that I could have made it. But overnight hugs and tears into Houston airport. C media and her children reunited now at last. Thousands of families making those un imaginable decisions. Lindsey the vice president we'll discuss these issues tomorrow with president got a tape of Guatemala her teen says the focus is building economic opportunities here so people. Don't feel so desperate they have to leave Lindsay. Mary Alice thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.