Transcript for Victims of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas School shooting receive posthumous degrees

Dr. Ashton, thank you. In parkland, Florida, it was graduation day for Marjory stonemanouglas high school here's erielle res eporter: A father standing firm. A holding up a diploma wearing a shirt reading, this shouave been my son. Graduation day nearly four months after their child Joaquin Oliver and 1hers wedeat Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school.the four vic who would have aduated, honoroday with posthumous degrees. For students like Ariana Ortega, atone mixed with memories of her classmates who should have been there beside her in cap and gown. I will 10e inking of friendmen schentrup as I walk aoss that stage, as I wish that she could be Wal across it with me, as I wish she be going off to college with me. Rmen will forever be with me. Reporter: Since the rampage, parkland survivors channelling their pain into rc push for policy changes to address gun violence. We're not trying to take your guns. We never have Beene Ver ll. What we want immense legislation. Rter: Their impassioned pleas echoing across the country. Hundreds of thousarching solidarity. Aller rallies continuing even this weekend. Young activists from tragedy, noomake their mark on the future.tom, in the weeks R that shooting ICAN governor of Florida did enact sweeping gun reform. The students now hopin use their voice andotes to change laws onhe national level. Tom? Er thank you. We'll have more from that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.